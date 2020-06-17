Virat Kohli gets a lot of energy from being proactive and instinctive, admits Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has admitted that Virat Kohli as a skipper gets a lot of energy from being proactive and instinctive before revealing that he is getting better. The leg-spinner also contrasted MS Dhoni and Kohli’s captaincy, stating that the former skipper is more of bowler’s captain.

Since taking over the reins from MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli has established himself as one of the most influential figures in the Indian dressing room. In just 170 International games as captain, the Indian skipper has crossed the 11,000 run mark at an average of 66.51 bettering the likes of Ricky Ponting and Graeme Smith at the top.

However, unlike the predecessor, the Delhiite’s captaincy all lies down his aggression. Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan explained that Kohli gets a lot of energy from being proactive and instinctive on the field. Kohli’s team has established itself as one of the best sides around the world in the recent past.

“Virat Kohli is a very proactive and instinctive captain. It gives him a lot of energy and he is still getting better and better. Best part about Kohli as captain, he leads from the front, not only scoring runs with the bat but also the energy that he possesses,” the cricketer-turned-commentator said in an interview to Times of India.

“Probably Jadeja and Kohli are the two best fielders in the Indian team. So he sets an example on the field. I quite like the way Virat is going about his job and he is getting better,” he added.

The former Tamil Nadu player also contrasted the captaincy styles between MS Dhoni and Kohli, calling the current skipper’s captaincy as more aggressive and expressive. He also labelled the 38-year-old’s captaincy as more laid back before he admitted that Dhoni was a bowler’s captain.

“Both are different captains (Kohli and Dhoni), Virat is more of an aggressive and expressive kind of captain and MS is quite laid back and you can hardly read from his facial expression and what his body is speaking about. But MS Dhoni is more of a bowlers’ captain which is a big advantage for any bowler."