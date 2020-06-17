Tripura U-19 woman cricketer Ayanti Reang found dead at her home

In what has come as terrible news for cricket fans, a promising U-19 Women’s cricketer from Tripura, Ayanti Reang was found dead at her home. The local newspaper Sayandan reported that the 16-year-old cricketer from Agartala was found hanging at her residence in Tripura on Tuesday night.

A member of Tripura's Under-19 team for the last one year, who also played a T20 tournament for the state in U-23 age group, Reang was the youngest member of the side hailed from the Reang tribe from Tainani village under Udaipur sub-division, about 90 kilometres from state capital Agartala.

"She has been part of the state team from Under-16 days. She was quite promising. The news has left us in deep shock," Tripura Cricket Association secretary Timir Chanda told PTI from Agartala.

"She was doing perfectly fine till last season and then everything was closed because of the lockdown. We conducted some online classes but we were not aware about her family problems."