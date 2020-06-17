MS Dhoni’s trust on me after bad Super Over game helped me recover, feels Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that no captain would have trusted him upfront in a big final after the kind of bad performance he had delivered in just the previous game. Ashwin has further added that he, as a captain, wouldn’t have extended the same courtesy to a player in a similar situation.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s subsequent rise in Indian cricket was attributed to his stint with Chennai Super Kings when he emerged not just as a future prospect, but also the perfect heir apparent to Harbhajan Singh’s colossal thrones. However, the Champions League 2010 came as a shock for his rise, when David Hussey milked him for 23 runs with Victoria Bushrangers winning the game comfortably. Ashwin recounted that day and how that took a severe hit on his confidence after playing a big part of CSK’s title win in 2010 Indian Premier League.

"We were playing in South Africa against Victoria Bushrangers and the game ended in a Super Over. The moment the game ended to a Super Over, standing in a huddle, as they were all talking, I just put my hand up and said I wanted to bowl the Super Over. There was Bollinger, Murali... But for me it felt like an opportunity of trying to land a game,” Ashwin told Cricbuzz.

“In the 2010 IPL, I was a critical part of CSK winning that campaign. Going into the Champions Trophy, I thought, here is a stage, here is my Super Over. I had no idea, I must have been really crazy. If I think as a captain even today, bowling a Super Over as a spinner is not the greatest of ideas. Somewhere I put my hand up knowing nothing about what was going to come... He [Dhoni] didn't even think, he just stopped the meeting abruptly, gave me the ball and went off.”

After the kind of blitzkrieg that was dished out and the subsequent CSK loss, Ashwin stated that MS Dhoni was not really angry on him while dishing out a question that why did he not bowl the carrom bowl. Ashwin believes that Dhoni had great morale-boosting ability and his confidence in the next game helped him deliver better next game.

"I bowled the over, I succumbed to pressure, David Hussey hit me for a six. Then I started chasing the over, I started bowling quicker and quicker. Didn't execute the yorkers. I thought, 'What the hell have you done?! You wanted to bowl the over, the man gave you the Super Over. CSK is a team you wanted to be a part of, you wanted to be a performer, you've almost pushed the team out.'

"As I bowled the 22-run over, MS just walked across, I was sitting down crouched on the pitch, not believing what was happening, MS just walked past me saying "you didn't bowl the carrom ball, you should have bowled it" and he left. That's all he said. I went to the next game and I was warming up... I'll tell you something if I was the captain, I wouldn't have given the ball to a youngster who had done what he had done in the last game and MS gave me the ball [upfront] that night."