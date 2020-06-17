CSA to organise unique three-team 36-over match as cricket to return to SA on June 27

In what is a first in any level of cricket, Cricket South Africa will organise a three-team exhibition match on June 27, with a totally unique format being used for the same. The three teams will all play against each other in the same match for the Solidarity Cup that will be a TV-Only affair.

While the world is waiting for the England-West Indies series with bated breath, there is some exciting news for the cricket fans around the world as businessman Paul Harris, Mark Nicholas and former South African rugby captain Francois Pienaar have created a joint venture for 3TeamCricket, a TV-Only-Affair.

The exhibition event will feature three teams of eight players each - Kingfishers, Hawks, and Eagles - who will all play against each other in the same match as AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada will captain the three teams.

"It's been quite some time since the South African public and fans of cricket worldwide have been able to consume the game we all love. I know that the players are itching to get back into action as well, which is why we as CSA are so excited about the Solidarity Cup. It's a thrilling new format and a match that is working towards a greater good. We are proud to partner with 3TeamCricket on this project,” CSA's director of cricket Graeme Smith said, reported Cricinfo.

The new format will see the match being played between three teams of eight players each and played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs, with a break at halftime. Teams bat for one innings of 12 overs split between two 6-over periods. They face one opponent in the first half and the other opponent in the second half.

The teams

Kites: Quinton de Kock (capt.), Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje

Eagles: AB de Villiers (capt.), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi