BCCI extends Ombudsman DK Jain’s tenure by one year

After much deliberation in the last five months, the BCCI have decided to extend DK Jain’s tenure by a year for the role of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer. In February 2019, Jain was first appointed in the role by the Supreme Court of India as BCCI's first-ever ombudsman and ethics officer.

After being appointed to the role in early 2019, Jain had a challenging term awaiting for him, in which he had to face several conflict case decisions brought against the big names of Indian cricket, mainly by a certain life member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, Sanjeev Gupta.

However, the delay in the decision regarding his tenure extension took so much time and once the pandemic struck, everything came to a screeching halt. However, last week, the BCCI renewed the contract for one more year. Jain will now resume the hearing of the Mayank Parikh case on video call. Parikh, a former liaison officer of the Indian cricket team, allegedly ran six clubs in Mumbai.

"I resumed office last week and it is another one-year term as ethics officer and ombudsman. Considering the COVID-19 situation, I will be conducting hearings virtually,” Jain was quoted as saying by PTI.