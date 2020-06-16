Virat Kohli’s ability to rotate strike tips him over Rohit, Gayle and de Villiers, states Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has stated that Virat Kohli’s ability to run hard between the wickets for ones and twos helps him have an edge over the likes of Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers. He also pointed out that playing fewer dot balls helps in reducing a lot of pressure on the team.

Cricket has always been traditionally considered as a batsman-favouring game, with rules and regulations tipped in favour of the batters. Despite that, over the years, the game has transformed itself into a fast-paced action one after the advent of T20 cricket. Post the start of the T20 era, the success of a batsman is often drawn to who has scored more boundaries and sixes than the other.

However, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir stated that it is quintessential to not only score boundaries but also to rotate strikes between the wickets. Furthermore, he picked Virat Kohli over the likes of Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, and de Villiers for the same.

“That’s why he’s (Virat Kohli) different from the rest. You look at Rohit Sharma. He does not have the quality which Virat Kohli has, of rotating the strike. Rohit Sharma has those big shots, but that’s why Virat is more consistent than Rohit,” said Gambhir on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected' chat show.

“Chris Gayle doesn’t have that ability to rotate the strike, AB de Villiers doesn’t have the ability to rotate strike off each delivery against spin-bowling, Virat Kohli has that, and that’s why he averages over 50.”

The former KKR opener also made an interesting note on T20 cricket, adding that batsmen playing fewer dot balls would help to reduce a lot of pressure on the team. Gambhir added that this was exactly where Kohli has excelled over the others with his ability to smoothly run between the wickets.

“People do not give a lot of importance to dot balls. If you play fewer dot balls, you can reduce a lot of pressure. The easiest thing to do in cricket is a six or a four. Because ultimately, you are playing that high-risk shot. If it comes off, everyone loves it. If it doesn’t come off, you’ll probably be back in the pavilion. But there are very few cricketers in world cricket who can rotate the strike off every bowl. That’s what Virat Kohli does really well,” Gambhir concluded.