Reports | CSK wants BCCI to host a full-fledged season of IPL, not a truncated one

Various reports on Tuesday have pointed out that IPL franchise CSK wants the Indian cricketing board to host a full-fledged season of the tournament and not a truncated one. Another source has suggested that it is too early for the BCCI to start planning for the 2020 season of the tournament.

Ever since March, questions have been raised left, right and centre on the situation of the 2020 edition of the prestigious competition, Indian Premier League. While the IPL Governing Council and the BCCI have put any decision regarding the tournament on hold till the start of June, BCCI’s president Sourav Ganguly came out and announced that the board is planning to host the franchise competition.

However, that poses a lot of questions on when, where and how the Indian apex cricketing board would find a way of hosting the two-month-long fixture. While there were reports that suggested that the board is looking at a truncated version of the competition, it has not left the 3-time IPL winners, CSK in a good taste. According to TOI reports, the franchise has shown displeasure in BCCI hosting a shortened IPL edition.

“CSK will be okay with whatever decision the BCCI takes but then they wouldn’t much tinkering of the format. They would want a full-fledged IPL,” the source said, reported TOI.

Contrary to popular opinion, a BCCI official was reportedly quoted admitting that it was ‘too early’ for the Sourav Ganguly led cricketing unit to take any sort of decision on the start of the competition. Given the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are still in place in most parts of the country, the immediate future of the star-studded tournament is in doubts.

“It is a good thing that the BCCI is showing interest to conduct the IPL. But it is too early to plan anything. A lot of clarity is needed on various matters before we start preparing,” sources close to the franchise told TOI.