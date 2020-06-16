Kuldeep Yadav is a well-educated cricketer, notes Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain Mushtaq has stated that Kuldeep Yadav is a well-educated cricketer and has noted that the Indian has done well in the shorter formats of the game. However, when it came to Test cricket, the former spinner hailed Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin as the two best spinners in the world.

Post the 2019 World Cup debacle against England in Nottingham, Kuldeep Yadav was frozen from the limited-overs setup for a while, especially T20 cricket, but recently against West Indies and Australia at home, the left-arm unorthodox spinner made his return into the setup. The duo of him and Yuzvendra Chahal have since been playing musical chair in the ODI side, to partner Ravindra Jadeja, with neither men having been able to make the place in the team their own.

Despite that, former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq noted that Kuldeep Yadav is a well-educated cricketer and has done really well with the white-ball. On the other hand, Saqlain also stated that the Indian spinner has a big heart.

"In shorter formats, Kuldeep Yadav has done really well. I like him a lot as he has got a big heart. I have spoken to him a few times as well and he seems to be a well-educated cricketer," Saqlain told Cricket Pakistan.

After his observation about the shorter formats, the legendary off-spinner turned his eye to the longest format of the game, where only a handful spinners have excelled. Saqlain hailed Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin as two of the best spinners that he has seen in world cricket and, apart from them, also took the name of Ravindra Jadeja. While Ashwin has been India’s No.1 choice at home, Lyon has been Australia’s No.1 both home and away, with impressive returns all around the globe.

"Australia's Nathan Lyon has been doing well. He put up impressive performances against England and also against Pakistan and India. I think he is one of the best (spinners) at the moment," he said.

"There is no one better than Ashwin in home conditions. Ravindra Jadeja is also there in the longest format."