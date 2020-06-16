Kevin Roberts resigns; Nick Hockley takes over as CA CEO, confirms Cricket Australia

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed the resignation of the former CEO Kevin Roberts and has announced that T20 World Cup committee CEO, Nick Hockley has taken over CA’s CEO post. However, the board also added that Hockley would only serve as the interim chief until an election later.

Ever since the start of the pandemic in March, Cricket Australia have been severely affected, in terms of economics, with the board a facing massive economic scare earlier this year. On top of that, Kevin Roberts' decision to furlough 80% of the staff did not go down too well with the management, which has reportedly left them upset.

On Tuesday, the board confirmed that Roberts has decided to step down, giving his resignation to the board, with T20 World Cup committee CEO, Nick Hockley taking over the reins. The Englishman successfully was under the direction and supervision of the Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year, with large crowds in play.

CA chairman Nick Eddings, who broke the news via a live stream this morning, also revealed that an operational reset would take place this week where the staff is expected to learn about their budget cuts and redundancies.

"Cricket, like all national sports, has been going through a period of significant change and – in recent months we have had the added uncertainty delivered by COVID-19," Eddings said in a statement, reported Cricket Australia.

"It is essential that Cricket Australia continues to provide strong leadership and works constructively with everyone who has an interest in the future of the game – the players, all employees, the state associations, commercial partners and supporters," he added.