IPL SRL | KXIP vs DC Evaluation Chart - Universe Boss Gayle helps Punjab topple Delhi

Just after the toss, the tone of the encounter was set clear by the Jamaican opener, Chris Gayle, who put on a show alongside skipper KL Rahul in an 86-run partnership between the two. Alongside the batting, a splendid bowling effort from Ravi Bishnoi ensured the win came home for the Punjab side.

Match Review

Opting to bat first, the two Kings at the top of the order - KL Rahul and Chris Gayle - put on a show for the hosts, stringing together a quick-fire 86 run partnership inside the first eleven overs. While Gayle continued his carnage, Rahul, unfortunately, fell for a 23-ball 25. The Universe boss’ domination continued through the middle part of the innings, where he smashed and cracked the Delhi bowling attack. Several combinations of shots later, Gayle walked back to the dressing room, thanks to his familiar foe in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin. However, a fine partnership between Glenn Maxwell and the now-turned veteran in Indian conditions, Nicholas Pooran, ensured Punjab reached 178 at the end of their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi got off to a good start, losing just one wicket in the powerplay phase, the youngster Prithvi Shaw. From thereon, the encounter was always topsy-turvy and edgy, with the momentum swinging to and fro between both the sides. However, the loss of multiple wickets in the middle phase turned the game in the hosts' favour, despite a late flurry of boundaries from the talented Rishabh Pant. Young Pant ended the innings scoring 45 runs off just 28 deliveries, with three boundaries and two sixes, but that could not stop his side from losing the game.

Turning Point

Ravi Bishnoi’s spell was arguably the game changer and the way he controlled the innings was unparalleled to any other performance in the game. As soon as he walked to bowl in the 10th over of the innings, he not only dismissed the dangerous Rahane but also accounted for their skipper, Shreyas Iyer. If you think he was done then you are wrong, as he also dismissed Dhawan to round up his sparkling night.

Highs and Lows

The ‘Universe Boss’ was back and in mighty fashion, scoring a scintillating 75 off just 52 deliveries in trademark fashion. The man, who is known to clear any boundary across any cricketing ground in the entire world, only cleared the ropes twice in this innings. However, what was fascinating about the innings was the way he ran between the wickets and piled runs in singles and doubles when the boundaries looked a far-fetched option.

All talk about the high from the Universe boss, we can’t ignore the bummer of an innings from the Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer. After all the impressive show in the Indian Blue, he found this particular fixture, of all matches, to fail. And he did so in a rather bleak manner. A two-ball one was all he could manage on the day, getting himself out with Ravi Bishnoi bowling him out early.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: KXIP 7/10 and DC 3/10

The game oversaw an uncharacteristic start from the Kings XI Punjab side, with the two prolific T20 openers, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, putting on a slow start. However, after the first two overs, the scoring rate and the partnership suddenly blossomed. Come to the back end of the powerplay phase, they were right on track, in a way no one foresaw. On top of that, they did not lose any wickets, scoring 51 runs in the first 36 deliveries off this particular fixture, with Rahul and Gayle standing strong after the initial troubled phase.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals’ start was a bit shaky, especially the run-rate with which they kicked-off the proceedings. However, as the second over started, the approach took a slight turn with Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw putting on a show. In the next three overs, the fun continued as they reached 37 at the end of the fifth over. Come the sixth over, though, things took an ugly turn, with Shaw making the long march back to the dressing room, thanks to the Afghan magician, Mujeeb. They ended the powerplay on 44/1, at the cost of Shaw’s wicket.

Middle-overs manoeuvring: KXIP 7/10 and DC 8/10

Until the ten-over mark, it was a fairy tale start for the home side, who continued their powerplay dominance into the middle over section of the game. After the quick finish to the powerplay, they started the post powerplay segment, scoring 25 runs. However, after that, the start was thrown away by both the openers, who fell in the span of three overs. Yet the firepower that surrounded the dressing room ensured that they got to 125 by the 15th over of the innings.

It was in the middle and dry part of the T20 innings where Delhi took a dramatic U-turn into the contest. While they were miles away from the start what Kings XI Punjab openers gave to them early on, it was in the middle part where they clawed their way back into the game. That despite losing four wickets in the 10-over period. Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis put on a show in the latter half of the same phase, scoring a total 79 runs throughout the period.

Death bowling: KXIP 7/10 and DC 3/10

Towards the end of the innings, a partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell ensured that the hosts were running away with the encounter. Just prior to this phase, they were still on 125/3, far away from the ideal score on this pitch. In the 17th over of the innings, the Pooran-Maxwell duo scored 14 runs before the Australian all-rounder launched a late assault to take the hosts to 178/4. From Delhi’s side, the bowling performance was lacklustre despite the presence of some of the bowling superstars from around the world.

A good three overs for the Delhi side was then transformed into a too good one for the home side, which ultimately was the difference between a win and a loss. Despite the attempt from Pant-Stoinis, the Capitals fell narrowly short of the target, thanks to some sharp bowling from Windies pacer Sheldon Cottrell. Cottrell’s double-wicket over ensured that Punjab came away victors from the contest.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Intense

The North-Indian fixture was an intense one, with the match see-sawing its way between both Delhi and Kings XI Punjab from time to time. And, towards the end of the second innings, it left the fans in quite a tense, emotional state with just 20 runs needed off six balls, with Rishabh Pant still at the crease. On top of all of that, they got to see the Universe Boss at his best, with the Jamaican scoring 75 runs.