Wasim Jaffer proposes a host of changes to domestic structure for next season

Wasim Jaffer has urged the BCCI to scrap Deodhar, Duleep and Vijay Hazare Trophy next season so as to accommodate the Indian Premier League. The legendary Mumbai batsman has also added that the rejig will ensure that players will have enough time to prepare for the domestic season.

While the BCCI is looking at the October-November window to organise the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, lest the T20 World Cup is cancelled, there is a good chance that it might eat up the domestic calendar big-time. However, the financial importance of the IPL can’t be ignored at all, with the league being the major bread-earner for many domestic and international stars. Wasim Jaffer, who retired earlier this season from all forms of cricket, stated that IPL is important but BCCI might look at scrapping a few tournaments to give enough breather space to the players.

"As and when the season commences, whenever cricket starts, the priority is to have the IPL first. The BCCI can look to start with the IPL as the first tournament. Once the IPL finishes, the BCCI can look to start the domestic season with the Irani Trophy (Cup) as Saurashtra deserves to play it as they are first-time champions,” Jaffer told PTI on Monday.

"Then we can start the Ranji Trophy. And before the (IPL) auction, as and when BCCI keeps the auction for next year's IPL, we should have the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and scrap the Vijay Hazare, Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy and use that period to hold these major two tournaments with the adequate breaks for players.

While Jaffer believes that scrapping those matches would give a space for the players to prepare for the Ranji Trophy, the veteran added that the same can be implemented to the age-group cricket where the One-day matches can be scrapped this year.

"...rather than rushing all tournaments and players not getting sufficient rest or changing the formats. That is the only thing I feel, use those two months of Vijay Hazare and Duleep trophy. Have sufficient breaks and hold these tournaments only, which are more premium tournaments," he maintained.

"And it probably goes into junior level also, try and scrap the ODI tournaments in U-23 or U-19, so that I feel the players will get sufficient breaks and they can look forward to these tournaments," explained the highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy.