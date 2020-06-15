Virat Kohli is more aggressive while Babar Azam is humble, compares Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain Mushtaq has compared the two generational talents - Virat Kohli and Babar Azam and admitted that while the Indian is more aggressive, Azam is humble. He also added that both sides have a great technique, hunger and passion for scoring runs at the International stage.

In the last week or so, several cricketers have compared two of the world’s top batsmen - Virat Kohli and Babar Azam closely. This week, former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq jumped on the bandwagon and made an interesting note regarding the two International stars.

While he complimented the Indian skipper for his aggression, he revealed that Babar Azam’s humbleness gives him an edge. However, he also noted that it is unfair to compare the two, given that Kohli has more experience in contrast with the Pakistan skipper’s time in the world stage.

“Kohli is more aggressive while Babar is humble. Babar’s calmness gives him an edge over Virat Kohli if we look at what sports science teaches us. But comparing Babar with Kohli is unfair because the latter has been performing for a very long time, all over the world,” Saqlain told Cricket Pakistan.

The former spinner also credited both the top-order batsman for having both a great technique and a strong mind. Alongside hunger for passion and intent to score loads of runs, he believes that it makes them stand out from the rest of the batsmen in the biggest of stages.

“Both are great players, with a great technique, and are mentally very strong. They have the hunger and passion to score lots of runs,” Saqlain added.