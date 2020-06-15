Steve Smith and Jason Roy the batsmen I enjoy watching the most, reveals Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, in a Q & A session with his followers on Instagram, revealed that it was the duo of Steve Smith and Jason Roy who he enjoyed watching the most, in terms of batting. Rohit also further opined that he found New Zealand’s Martin Guptill to be currently the world’s best fielder.

Rohit Sharma’s career graph has been on a high since 2013, ever since he was promoted up the order to open the batting in limited-overs cricket, and it arguably hit its peak in 2019. Rohit, in 2019, astonishingly hit seven hundreds in ODI cricket, apart from scoring almost 1500 runs in the format, and also got his breakthrough in the Test format, with him scoring two tons and a double-century in his first outing as an opener in the longest format.

His 2020 was, unfortunately, brought to a standstill by first a calf injury and then the lockdown, but the opener, in an interview last month, revealed that he was close to recovering and getting back to the field. On Sunday, though, the 33-year-old decided to have some fun and kill time, indulging in a Q & A session with his followers on his Instagram story.

The Indian vice-captain was asked a plethora of questions by the fans and one amongst them was which batsmen he enjoyed watching the most. Responding to that question, Rohit took the names of England’s Jason Roy and Australia’s Steve Smith, both of whom the opener has not played alongside with. In the same Q & A session, Rohit opined that he found Martin Guptill to be the best fielder in the world as of the moment and described his arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings as a ‘very good team’. Rohit also labelled his Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya as a ‘very talented cricketer’ and described MS Dhoni as a legend.

Here are some excerpts from Rohit’s Q & A session in Instagram:

Q) Aisa kon sa cricketer hai jiske batting dekhne mein aapko maja aata hai? (Which batsmen do you enjoy watching the most)

Answer - Jason Roy

Answer - Marwo ge kya? (Do you want to get me killed).

Q) Best current fielder according to you?

Answer - Martin Guptill

Q) Favourite club other than Madrid and Juve

Answer - Like watching Chelsea play

Q) Would you like to have an ODI 300 or a T20 200?

Answer - Wouldn’t it be nice to have both?

Q) One word about Chennai Super Kings?

Answer - Very good team

Q) Tip for young cricketers?

Answer - Focus on the right thing and run behind it and be true to yourself

Q) Few words about Hardik?

Answer - Very talented cricketer

Q) Sir one word for MSD

Answer - Legend

Q) One word about Shikhar Dhawan

Answer - Gabbar