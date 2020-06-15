Saliva usage should be allowed if players test negative before game, feels Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar has stated that if all players test negative ahead of a cricket match, then ICC might think of allowing the usage of saliva to keep the shine. The former Indian pacer has also added that the England-Windies series can give a clearer picture of how things transpire within bio-security.

Even though the ICC has put up a blanket ban on the usage of saliva, allowing only sweat to be used to polish the ball, Shaun Pollock recently suggested that saliva can be allowed inside the biosecure bubble. His view majorly pertained to the fact that if all the players were already negative before the game started, then players might be allowed to use saliva as it is safe to do so. Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar, too, has now shared similar sentiments.

"My only contention is that players who will play will eventually be tested before the game starts. If they are found to be COVID-19 negative then I can at least consider that it will be then safe to put saliva on the ball," Agarkar told PTI during an interaction.

"This is my opinion and probably someone from the medical field can give us a broader view on the subject. It is very important to shine the ball and there are no two ways about it but it's a difficult one for the committees (referring to ICC Cricket and Medical Committee) as well to straightway after resumption say, 'ok you can use (saliva) it," the 42-year-old added.

Many bowlers in the last few years have expressed how the sport has become way too tilted in the favour of batsmen, while the big bats adding to this. The lack of saliva on the ball will make batting a lot easier, something Agarkar is wary of.

"Obviously, they have taken a safe approach and in the current situation, it is understandable. But we will have to wait and see once the England series is underway. It's not going to be easy for the bowlers. But we will have to wait," the Mumbaikar said.

"If you ask any bowler, everyone will be a bit apprehensive. In recent times, though the pitches have been quite helpful for bowlers which lends a little bit more balance but overall if you see, batsmen do dominate world cricket at the moment," Agarkar, who is India's third-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket behind Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, added.

"If you are taking away the saliva bit, which basically is as important as the bat as is to a batsman, it will certainly become tough for bowlers. But we will have to wait and see how it pans out in a match situation.”