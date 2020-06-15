Reports | BCCI won’t truncate the 2020 IPL to accommodate Asia Cup

Earlier this week, it was reported that Sri Lanka have been handed over the hosting rights for the Asia Cup from Pakistan but BCCI are confident that they won’t truncate IPL to accommodate the Asian event. The Board also revealed that no decision on Asia Cup was taken at the ACC meeting.

The mystery surrounding the future of the IPL and the Asia Cup has left the cricket fans confused. Last week, SLC chief Shammi Silva had announced that Pakistan gave Sri Lanka the rights to host the 2020 edition of the Asia Cup.

Refuting the reports, a BCCI official has been quoted by the Times of India as saying that no decision regarding the future of the tournament was taken in the ACC meeting. Additionally, the source also categorically put down that the Indian cricketing board won’t make its tournament a makeshift one just to accommodate the Asian event.

"We have no idea where such reports are coming from and we're surprised how fast these reports travel. The BCCI is clear that no decision was taken at the ACC meeting. The Board (BCCI) is tired of giving out these clarifications,” said an official, reported TOI.

"Let's be clear about that first. There won't be a truncated IPL just to host an Asia Cup. Those thinking on such lines are clearly not speaking in India's interests and the BCCI will not be party to it," sources added.

While it is still unclear whether the Asia Cup would be hosted by PCB or SLC, the source added that it would look to give the leeway to IPL ahead of the Asian tournament. Last time when these sides met each other in the competition, it was the Indian team which turned out victorious, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan’s brilliance in the tournament.

"Even the World Cup in England was a loss-making event for the broadcaster and we're talking about an Asia Cup here. The IPL is a different beast altogether. Who're these people who refuse to understand the numbers? It's in Indian cricket's best interests to host the IPL. What are we going to cater to? India's interests or PCB's interests?" say those who track the industry.