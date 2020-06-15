Lack of crowd support makes it a level playing field for West Indies, admits Kemar Roach

Kemar Roach has revealed that lack of crowd due to the COVID-19 restrictions will make the series a level playing field for both the sides. Leading the strong pace battery, Roach admitted that while the conditions in England are different from the West Indies, they can cause an upset in England.

The last time these two sides met each other, it was a jubilant series for the hosts, West Indies, who led by their bowling attack dominated in the series. One pacer who was key to the series victory, Kemar Roach has admitted that the series win against England was not a one-off win. He also reckoned that lack of home support in the form of the crowd would make the series a level playing field, which would benefit the visiting West Indian side.

“The strong England support they have here can play a part. Now it’s a more level playing field. When July 8 comes, let’s see how it goes and how fast we can adapt and get stuck into the English.” Roach told Press Association, reported Hindustan Times

“You saw them in the Caribbean and it is pretty fresh in our minds. It’s always going to be tough to play England but once we get stuck into them, I think we stand a great chance of beating England,” he added.

Additionally, the experienced pacer also ensured that the Caribbean side’s plan will always be to trouble the English batsmen and make it tough for them, be it home or away. He also revealed that the pace unit would adjust to the changing conditions and reckoned that they wouldn’t change one bit when they face the Three Lions in July.

“Our plan was always to make it tough for the English batsmen. I don’t see any reason why we can’t execute that here and cause trouble to the English batsmen,” he said.

“There are different conditions here to the Caribbean, the ball does a little bit more in England, so I think we have to adjust our plans. But I don’t think our mode of attack is going to change much.”