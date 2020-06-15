Hardik Pandya hilariously sledged me in a game against Baroda, recalls Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has revealed an instance of him being sledged by Hardik in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Baroda, where the Indian all-rounder sledged him by saying, 'this is not a U-19 match'. Gill has further said that he still doesn’t know why Pandya tried to get under his skin.

One of the finest among the young generation of Indian cricketers, Shubman Gill broke new grounds after his incredibly successful U-19 World Cup in 2018. He took first-class cricket by storm before making his Indian debut in early 2019. While chances in the playing XI were far and few in between, Gill made inroads in both the IPL and while playing for Punjab in the domestic matches.

Recounting a domestic encounter, when he was up against Baroda in a Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter, Gill revealed that he was at the receiving end of some sledge from Baroda’s talisman, Hardik Pandya. The exuberant all-rounder didn’t leave any stone unturned to get under Gill’s skin and the youngster narrated the funny incident that in an Instagram video posted by his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

“It was my first year of the Ranji Trophy season and we were playing a one-day against Baroda. And I remember Hardik bowling to me. He kept on sledging me and I don’t know for what reason,” Gill said in the video posted by KKR.

“I tried to hit him on the up and the ball went straight to the fielder. Then he kept saying, ‘Ae chal na maar na! Chal na ye 19 nahi hai ye. Chal na maar na’ (Come on hit me, this is not Under-19 cricket, hit me!),” Gill further added.

While Gill has made it to the Indian squad on a regular basis, there has been no spot available for him in the first XI, with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in ODI and T20Is and Mayank Agarwal and Rohit in the Tests being the first-choice openers. Gill’s U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw, too, is currently ahead of the youngster in the pecking order.