Century in Pune Test versus India was a ‘fluke’, claims Steve Smith

Smith was, however, offered an array of opportunities and lives in that very knock, and thus describing that innings in a Q & A session on Instagram, the 31-year-old branded it a ‘fluke’ owing to the sheer number of chances that he was given. In the very same Q & A session, Smith was asked questions about a wide variety of topics, starting from his own batting technique to his thoughts on ‘The Hundred’ and the right-hander gave his opinion on all the questions that were thrown at him. In the session, Smith was also asked to describe Kohli, for which the Aussie chose to take the word ‘Freak’ and, interestingly, the 31-year-old also revealed that KL Rahul was the Indian batsman who impressed him the most.