Century in Pune Test versus India was a ‘fluke’, claims Steve Smith

Australia’s talisman Steve Smith, in a Q & A session with his fans on Instagram, described his 109 in the 2nd innings in Pune, 2017, against India as a fluke, claiming that he got lucky thanks to the dropped chances. Smith also revealed that KL Rahul was the Indian player who impressed him the most.
Led by the prolific Steve Smith, Australia travelled to India in 2017 for a four-Test series with little expectations from their end, due to both India’s dominance at home and the Kangaroos’ troubles in the sub-continent. And in the very first match in Pune, the visitors were dished out a rank turner by the pitch curators, a pitch that turned square from ball one, but thanks to some exceptional bowling from Steve O’Keefe, Australia took a 155-run lead in the first innings. However, in a remarkable display of batting, Smith led the Australian rout in the second innings and scored an astonishing century, which eventually helped his side beat the home side by a staggering 333-run margin.
Smith was, however, offered an array of opportunities and lives in that very knock, and thus describing that innings in a Q & A session on Instagram, the 31-year-old branded it a ‘fluke’ owing to the sheer number of chances that he was given. In the very same Q & A session, Smith was asked questions about a wide variety of topics, starting from his own batting technique to his thoughts on ‘The Hundred’ and the right-hander gave his opinion on all the questions that were thrown at him. In the session, Smith was also asked to describe Kohli, for which the Aussie chose to take the word ‘Freak’ and, interestingly, the 31-year-old also revealed that KL Rahul was the Indian batsman who impressed him the most.
Excerpts from Smith’s Q & A session on Instagram:
Q) Some words about the Pune Test century?
Answer - I got dropped 5 times so essentially I got 5 good 20s. Fluke.
Q) Which Indian player impressed you the most?
Answer - KL Rahul. Very good player.
Q) One word about Rohit Sharma?
Answer - Hitman
Q) Which fast bowler you find difficult to face?
Answer - Mohammad Amir is I think the most skillful I’ve faced.
Q) Which Australian young player is someone to look out for in the future?
Answer - Look out for Josh Phillipe. I think he is very good.
Q) Thoughts on Stoksey’s brilliant Ashes ton?
Answer - Incredible innings
Q) What do you think about Andre Russell?
Answer - Andre Russell hits the ball miles
Q) Favourite pitch to bat on in Australia?
Answer - Gabba and WACA. Both have good pace and bounce.
Q) Who is your favourite athlete outside of cricket?
Answer - Of course Roger Federer
Q) Thoughts on ‘The Hundred’?
Answer - Sounds like a great concept. I was excited to be playing in it.
Q) Tell me something about Rahul Dravid.
Answer - What a lovely gentleman and a seriously good player
Q) Best current fielder according to you?
Answer - Ravindra Jadeja
Q) Thoughts on upcoming India series?
Answer - Can’t wait, going to be awesome
Q) One word about Kohli?
Answer - Freak
