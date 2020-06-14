Virat Kohli has the opportunity to be second best next to Don Bradman, reckons Kumar Sangakkara

Calling Virat Kohli a ‘rare’ breed amongst the cricketers, Kumar Sangakkara reckons that the Indian skipper has the opportunity to be the second-best cricketer in the world behind Don Bradman. He also highly appreciated Kohli’s commitment - mentally and physically - before admiring his skills.

In a country, where Sachin Tendulkar has broken through all the batting records and barriers, a 19-year-old Virat Kohli made his debut against Sri Lanka in the same vision. While his start to International cricket was the best of ones, dedication, commitment, and willpower ensured that he stood out from the rest. Over the 12-year-period in International cricket, Kohli has amassed over 21,900 runs in all the three formats, averaging 50 in all three.

While his comparison has been made several times with the Indian yesteryear star, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara decided to twist the game around. The former Sri Lankan skipper called the Delhiite as a ‘rare’ breed and opined that he has the opportunity to be the second-best only next to Australia’s Don Bradman.

“Virat is phenomenally fit. I know, and I have seen and heard of his amazing commitment and dedication to being the best that he can be, both on and off the field – physically, mentally and skill-wise. He has the opportunity to become maybe the greatest after the Don,” Sangakkara said on The RK Show, reported Hindustan Times.

Since Kohli has walked into the team, his work rate has been exceptionally and multi-fold, extending to the fitness part of the game as well. That ensured not only he stayed fit in his career but also gave the country a chance to reinvent the cricket team from the lens of fitness. On top of that, the 32-year-old’s over the top style aggression has also made him a favourite in the country. Sangakkara also added to this list, Kohli’s passionate personality, which he reckons helps the Indian team to win several close encounters.

“He’s a rare breed among cricketers. Inspiration wise, one of the best I’ve ever watched in my life, across every format. What I like the most about Virat is his passion, his personality and the fact that he is not scared to show his emotions visible on the field - whether he’s captaining the side or he’s just fighting a line battle, trying to get India to win. He’s an old-fashioned cricketer. Not too many high-fancy shots, but deadly effective.”