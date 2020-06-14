MS Dhoni would have broken many records if he batted No.3, believes Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that MS Dhoni would have broken many batting records if he batted at No.3 throughout his career. While also adding that he would have been a different player, Gambhir reckoned that Dhoni would have scored more runs against the then quality of bowlers that he faced.

Since making his debut in 2004, the talented youngster from Ranchi has established himself as one of the best skippers across all generations. However, when he started out his cricketing career, the right-handed batsman was nothing more than an exceptional talent in the country, after being spotted for his unorthodox batting technique. Incidentally, his first success came in at No.3 in the 2005 home contest against Pakistan.

Batting at No.3, Dhoni pulled out one of the best knocks during that time, scoring 148 runs off 123 deliveries. Not only did the knock have 15 boundaries and four sixes, but his innings was also crucial in changing the shape of the encounter. Ever since his first two years in International cricket, the 38-year-old found himself down the batting order, mostly at No.5 and 6. Recalling the right-hander’s knock, former Indian opener, Gautam Gambhir stated that Dhoni would have broken many records if he continued at No.3

“Probably world cricket has missed one thing... that is MS (Dhoni) captained India and did not bat at No. 3. Had MS batted at No. 3, probably world cricket would have seen a completely different player,” Gautam Gambhir told Star Sports ‘Cricket Connected’.

“Probably he would have got many more runs, broken many records. Forget about records, they are meant to be broken. He would have been the most exciting cricketer in the world had he not captained India and had he batted at No. 3.”

Incidentally, in the very next series against Sri Lanka, when he stepped in at No.3, the right-hander walked away with a match-winning score of 183*. The Delhi opener also reckoned that Dhoni batting at No.3 on flat wickets with the yesteryear’s bowling attack, he would have been world-class, breaking several batting records.

“MS Dhoni batting at No. 3 on flat wickets with the quality of bowling attack now in world cricket... look at Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and West Indies in the current situation, with the quality there is in international cricket, MS Dhoni would have broken most of the records.”