KSCA hopes to begin training activity in July

In the wake of the latest SOP released by the MHA, the KSCA has announced that cricket activities are likely to resume in July. However, at the KSCA Managing Committee meeting, it was decided that training, camps and matches will restart only after the pandemic has completely subsided.

While the government directives regarding the resumption of cricket in the country is awaited, the KSCA decided to begin the training activities in July, with full precaution and social distancing measures in place. It was decided in the KSCA Managing Committee meeting in Bengaluru and everyone was convinced that the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic has completely subsided.

Apart from that, the association also revealed that there would be a few changes in the tournament calendar as the I, II and III Division leagues will be one-day 50-over affairs, tentatively scheduled to start in July. However, the Under-19 and Under-16 inter-club tournaments will follow a similar 50-over format and are scheduled to commence in August and September respectively.

KSCA’s senior curtain raiser, the Dr. (Capt.) K. Thimmappiah Memorial all-India tournament, however, has been put off for now and will be considered at a later date if things turn out to be better. The Y.S. Ramaswamy Memorial tournament (one-day) may not be held for the 2020-21 season.

While the association is awaiting guidelines from the BCCI to formulate the SOP for the resumption of cricket, they will consider additional inputs from medical experts, and guidelines issued by the Central government, State government, local authorities and Sports Authority of India (SAI) before forming their own SOP.