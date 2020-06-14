India will always be a dominant cricketing country, asserts Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has stated with confidence that the Indian cricket team, just like the Brazilian Football team, will continue to produce world-class players and remain a powerhouse in the sport. Ganguly further stated that he is a person who understands players’ emotions very well.

From Tiger Pataudi and Salim Durani in the 1960s to Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev in the 70s and 80s to Sachin, Dravid and Ganguly in the 90s and mid-2000s to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now, the Indian cricket team, across decades, has enjoyed having a plethora of world-class players at its disposal. In fact, in many ways, it can be said that the number of world-class players in the side have exponentially grown with every passing decade, one of the main reasons for the country has grown stronger and stronger as a cricketing nation, with time.

The country, as of this moment, thanks to its domination, is widely regarded as the best side across all formats and according to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, this domination is not ending anytime soon, due to the sheer fact that India will, time and again, keep producing extraordinary individual talents.

“Indian cricket is in great hands. When Gavaskar finished, we had Tendulkar, Dravid, now Kohli has come. India will always produce champion players,” Ganguly told Sportskeeda, reported Hindustan Times.

“It’s like football in Brazil. You never know, where talent comes from. It’s the passion boys and girls have here. We will always be a strong cricket country and continue to dominate.”

Having been appointed as the president of BCCI in 2019, it did not take long for Ganguly to assert his authority at the top as within days of being appointed, the former Indian skipper delivered the country its first-ever day/night Test match. The 47-year-old also promised to provide financial boost to domestic cricketers and talking about his role, Ganguly attested that he was a ‘player’s person'. The former Indian skipper also stated that his approach is simple - to do things the way he knows best.

“I will always be a player’s person. I know their emotions. I keep it simple. I give my best in whatever I do. Knowingly (or otherwise) I have been pushed into different roles. My method is simple. I approach things, the way I know it best.”