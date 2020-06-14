Ganguly pleaded with me to play for India in 2002 but I turned it down, reveals Javagal Srinath

Javagal Srinath narrated an incident from 2002 when he, upset due to the selectors forcing him to take a break, declined then skipper Sourav Ganguly’s plea, asking him to play in the England tour. Srinath revealed that he felt disrespected by the selectors, who forced him to take a break.

A tearaway quick who was amongst the fastest bowlers in the world during the 90s, Javagal Srinath represented the Indian national side till the age of 34 but encountered quite a few hurdles towards the twilight of his career. One such roadblock came in 2002 when the national selectors forced the pacer to take a ‘break’ against his will, post India’s tour of the Windies that year.

Srinath, who was 33 back then, was approaching the twilight of his career and the Karnataka man revealed that he was livid with the selectors’ decision to give him a ‘rest’, as he felt that there was no necessity for the break. Incidentally, he had quite a successful series back in the Caribbean, having picked up a total of 13 wickets in the series, including a hat-trick of three-wicket hauls.

“I think before the World Cup, we had toured West Indies Without my knowledge, the selectors told me I had to take a break,” Srinath told SportsKeeda.

“Generally, we used to have a talk and then I used to volunteer saying ‘look I need a break’. But this time they just said ‘we’re giving you a break’ and that didn’t go well with me. Obviously, I was a little upset. I didn’t want my career to be played in the hands of anybody.”

Two months after the Windies tour, team India then toured England for a four-Test series and Srinath revealed that he received a call from the then-skipper Sourav Ganguly to play in the tour, something which the Karnataka speedster rejected. Srinath, instead, played County Cricket during the same period and reflecting on his decision, the 50-year-old admitted that he might have made the wrong choice. The right-arm pacer did, however, eventually come back and the 50-year-old attested that the drive to play in the World Cup for the country was what kept him going.

“I missed the England tour. Of course, Ganguly called me and said ‘look, you better be part of England tour’. I was upset and told him ‘No, I wouldn’t be.’ Now when I think of it, I should have played for India than playing County.

“Later when things cooled down, I decided to come back. I wanted to play the World Cup. Every World Cup is like a generation.”

Srinath hung his boots at the age of 34 after the 2003 Cricket World Cup and reflecting on that decision, the former tearaway revealed that he knew it was time for him to make way for the upcoming, younger quicks who were full of hunger.

“My strength in India was diminishing and there were hungry fast bowlers. So, I did not want to block their way. I was happy. I did not regret anything. It’s always good to walk out with your dignity,” Srinath said of his retirement.