Dhawal Kulkarni picks current best IPL XI; names MS Dhoni captain

A relentlessly consistent pacer who relies on bowling in the corridor of uncertainty, Dhawal Kulkarni has been one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket over the course of the last decade and that, in turn, has also enabled him to become a seasoned campaigner in the IPL. Kulkarni, who currently is a part of the Mumbai Indians side, has previously played for Gujarat Lions and Rajasthan Royals and his consistency across platforms even saw him play 12 ODIs for India between 2014 and 2016.