Decision on T20 World Cup lies with Cricket Australia, asserts Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has stated that it is ultimately down to if Cricket Australia will be able to host the 2020 T20 World Cup and the decision is squarely down to them. The Master Blaster has further added that the financial side will come into effect before any further decision is taken.

There have been multiple conjectures around the decision to host the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia, with some claiming that the tournament has unofficially been postponed to 2022 while the federal Australian government’s decision to allow 10,000 spectators, on the other hand, added to the hope the competition taking place. India, meanwhile, are targeting to get the Indian Premier League rolling during the same window lest the World Cup is cancelled but Tendulkar decided to be at arm’s length before giving any opinion.

“If we speak about the T20 (World Cup), I feel it is the decision of the Australian Board whether they will be able to conduct the tournament. The financial side and other aspects will also come into effect. We will have to see whether all these things combine together. This is a difficult decision but cricket is happening, there cannot be a bigger thing than it,” Tendulkar told Aaj Tak channel.

In what has come as exciting news for everyone around the world, England will host the West Indies in a three-match Test series starting July 8, with a complete bio-secure environment protecting the two teams. Tendulkar welcomed the move and added that it was a step towards normalcy but added that if fans are allowed slowly, it will be extremely good for cricket.

“I am very happy. England is playing their Test match against West Indies from July 8, so slowly the vehicle is coming on the track, which is a good thing. If fans are allowed to enter the stadiums then nothing can be greater than that. It would then mean that we are slowly and steadily moving towards normalcy. It will be very difficult to create that energy without fans inside the ground,” Tendulkar told Aaj Tak.

“I have come across suggestions that speakers can be used to create virtual noise but whenever you see someone in the stands, you sometimes get inspired from them... you draw energy from them. If 25 percent fans are allowed in the stadium then it will be a very good thing.”