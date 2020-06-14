Can’t get players straight into IPL without preparation, reckons Arun Dhumal

Arun Dhumal has admitted that it will not be easy for the Indian players to get themselves back into action for IPL straightaway without a window available for preparation. Dhumal also assured that the BCCI will not take any decision that would risk the health and safety of the IPL stars.

Earlier in the week, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel assured Indian fans that the board is looking at the September - October window for hosting the two-month-long tournament. While that future of the tournament still remains ambiguous, what needs to be taken into consideration, however, is the time available at their disposal for players to get fit and hit the ground running. With cricketers confined inside to homes owing to the lockdown, physical activity outdoors has been barred which, in turn, means that the players would need plenty of training and camps to get back into shape, to prevent injuries.

Along the same lines, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal also reckons that it would be nearly impossible for the players to get themselves straight into playing in the IPL, without prior preparation. And, for the same, Dhumal suggested that there could be a window made available so that players can get their training done.

"The boys have been out of touch. We can't straight away go for a tournament. There should be some tournament before that. We will work on all those options. In case, the IPL has to take place, there has to be some window made available so that the boys can get a hang of the game,” Dhumal told India Today.

"They have not held the bat for so many months. It won't be easy and fair for them to straightaway go for a big tournament as IPL," he added.

However, for all of this to fall in place, the Indian government has to relax its restrictions on outdoor activities with respect the ongoing lockdown in the country. And in the back of the increasing coronavirus cases in the country, Dhumal assured that the cash-rich tournament would not be hosted at the risk and safety of the players.

"There are certain government restrictions that we have to follow. We also feel lit won't be safe for our players to play at this point in time. There will be nothing that would take place at the cost of the health and safety of our players. That is paramount. Once we are assured of safety, then we can think of resuming cricket.”