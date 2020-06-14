Biggest challenge for bowlers will be to change old habits, believes Jason Gillespie

Jason Gillespie has stated that the biggest challenge for the bowlers will be to change the old habits like licking fingers and applying saliva subconsciously. He has also added that there are going to be some breaches in regards to that but hopes some sort of radicalism to make up for that.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the International Cricket Council, after suggestions from their medical and cricket committee, announced a blanket ban on the usage of saliva on the ball and rather allowed body perspiration to be applied on the ball to contain the spread of the virus. Many cricketers have come up with many different viewpoints and some bowlers have asked the pitches to be bowler-friendly but Gillespie feels that it will take some time for the bowlers to do away with the old habits.

"I think the biggest issue we are going to see is the habits of cricketers and habits of fast bowlers. A bowler walking back to his mark, subconsciously, might just lick his fingers and apply it to the ball because a bowler has done that since he was a kid. It's just a habit," he said on Fan Play-Sports Ruler 'Inside Out With Baggs' show on Youtube.

"I think that will be the biggest challenge for players...changing those habits that they have got. There are a number of bowlers in the world that actually lick their fingers before they place their hands on the ball at the top of their mark to run in."

While Anil Kumble, the chairman of the ICC Cricket Committee, stated that bowler-friendly pitches might be prepared, how much it will help remains to be seen. The legendary Aussie quick, however, added that there can be a designated fielder at mid-on or mid-off or a slip to be completely in charge of maintaining the ball. However, he added that it is an opportunity for bowlers to experiment and see how things can be brought back to normal.

"Having a designated fielder, maybe some at mid-on or mid-off or a slip fielder, they are completely in charge of maintaining the ball. Or the other way, is you just take it out of everyone's hands barring the bowler who is bowling those six balls and he is in charge of maintaining the ball. There are going to be some breaches, that's going to happen no doubt about that. Habits are going to play a role here."

"I think there are a lot of unknowns! Until we play some cricket and get some feedback from the players, we won't really know. We are basically speculating and guessing. We will have to wait and see. It will create opportunities for bowlers to try and do different things. Use the crease a bit more, hold the ball differently, release points, release the ball from a slightly different angle and see if that has an effect when the ball hits the surface. It is an opportunity for bowlers to experiment, explore and see what they can do. The very good bowlers will find a way."