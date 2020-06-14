Numbers and records from 2020 Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast

The Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast might have come to its conclusion on Saturday, but we are just not done yet. Ten games was all that the competition oversaw, but that number turned out to be more than enough for teams and players to create a plethora of records. Today, we break down the numbers.

From crazy batting up-front to brutal hitting at the death to hideous batting displays to impeccable bowling spells, the Vanuatu T10 Blast, in the 22-day duration it ran, witnessed it all and provided the fans with some extraordinary entertainment. However, sometimes, the true insanity of a tournament cannot be realized until the numbers associated with it are broken down so today, we, here at SportsCafe, have decided to provide you, the fans, with just that - a compilation of all the stats and records from the inaugural edition of the Vanuatu T10 Blast.

Highest run-getter: Andrew Mansale (213 runs)

With 213 runs to his name, MT Bulls’ Andrew Mansale finished the tournament as the competition’s highest run-getter. He edged Ifira Sharks’ Nalin Nipiko, who fell short by 7 runs, with 206 runs to his name.

Highest wicket-taker: Joshua Rasu (11 wickets)

MT Panthers’ Joshu Rasu, with 11 wickets to his name, finished as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker. He edged the duo of Andrew Mansale and Simpson Obed, both of who had taken 9 wickets each.

Most number of sixes: Andrew Mansale (18 sixes)

With 18 sixes to his name, Andrew Mansale finished as the undisputed top six-hitter in the competition.

Highest team total: MT Bulls (135/7)

MT Bulls posted the highest team total on matchday 2 against ME Panthers, when they chased down 131. With the score 129/7, the team hit a six to take their total to 135, posting the highest team total in the competition.

Lowest team total: Ifira Sharks (35 all-out)

Champions Ifira Sharks posted the lowest team total of the competition and it remarkably came on the very first matchday versus the Panthers. The Sharks were flabbergastingly bowled out for just 35 by the Panthers.

Highest individual score: Nalin Nipiko (78*)

The highest individual score was posted by Sharks’ skipper Nalin Nipiko, when he struck an unbeaten 28-ball 78 against MT Bulls on matchday 3. The record was first held by Andrew Mansale (75 versus Panthers) but Nipiko broke it and held it tight.

Best bowling figures: Andrew Mansale (4/24)

The best bowling figures in the competition was held by none other than Andrew Mansale, who took a four-wicket haul on matchday 3 against the Sharks. Mansale, in that game, finished with figures of 4/24.

Fastest fifty: Clement Tommy (19 balls)

The fastest fifty of the tournament was scored by MT Bulls’ Clement Tommy on matchday 2 against ME Panthers. Tommy’s fifty came off just 19 balls, as the right-hander helped his side chase 131.

Other fun statistics

Total number of runs scored across the 10 games - 1,696 runs

Total number of wickets taken across the 10 games - 122 wickets

Number of games where both sides batted their quota of 10 overs - 6 games (60%)