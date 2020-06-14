Adam Zampa moves back to New South Wales to push case for Test selection

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, after seven seasons with South Australia, has moved back to his home state New South Wales in a bid to push his case for Test selection. Zampa’s move to New South Wales comes in the wake of the club not offering a contract to veteran spinner Steve O’Keefe.

Having talked all year about his ambitions to play Test cricket for Australia, leg-spinner Adam Zampa has taken a significant step in an attempt to do so and has moved back to his home state New South Wales. Zampa, who made his first-class debut in 2012 with New South Wales, later moved to South Australia and spent seven seasons in Adelaide, but has now come back to his home state, sensing that this would be the perfect opportunity for him to push a case for Test selection.

Incidentally, earlier this year, the Sydney-based state-side refused to offer a contract for veteran Steve O’Keefe and thus Zampa’s move would mean the leg-spinner directly taking the place of the left-armer, who also announced his first-class retirement after the contract snub.

Speaking about his move back to New South Wales, the 28-year-old leg-spinner stated he was excited about the prospect of bowling alongside Nathan Lyon and also attested that he was looking forward to catching up with some of his old mates who he last played alongside with back in 2012.

“I’m looking forward to testing myself in Shield cricket with a team of this calibre and I’m hoping to get the opportunity of playing with Nathan Lyon down the track.

“The thing I’m looking forward to the most is playing with some guys that I was really close with when I was a rookie at NSW. The likes of Sean Abbott, Dan Hughes and Harry Conway.

“I love pushing guys around me to get better and I think NSW cricket teams have always been a great environment for this,” Zampa said, reported 7news.com.

Despite having firmly established himself as the country’s number one limited-overs spinner, Zampa has, however, considerably struggled in the longest format, with him averaging almost 50 with the ball, in first-class cricket. The 28-year-old’s last first-class appearance for South Australia came against Western Australia in Perth last year, a game where he finished with match figures of 3/126.