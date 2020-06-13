Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus
Today at 2:31 PM
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, on Saturday, tweeted that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and requested the fans to pray for his speedy recovery. Afridi is the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the virus after Taufeeq Umar and the late Zafar Sarfraz.
In what has come as unfortunate news for world cricket, legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, on Saturday, tweeted that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In the tweet, Afridi mentioned that he decided to get checked after feeling unwell since Thursday and revealed that the tests, unfortunately, indicated that he was indeed a carrier of the virus. Pakistan, at the moment, alongside India, is one of the most badly affected countries in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases, and currently has over 132,000 covid-19 cases to its name.
Incidentally, Afridi is also the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the virus, after former opener Taufeeq Umar - who has now recovered - and late Zafar Sarfraz - who unfortunately passed away in April - also tested positive for Covid-19.
Afridi is the fifth cricketer overall to test positive for the virus, after Scotland’s Majid Haq, South Africa’s Solo Nqweni and the Pakistan duo of Umar and Sarfraz.
I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020
