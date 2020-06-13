Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

In what has come as unfortunate news for world cricket, legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, on Saturday, tweeted that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In the tweet, Afridi mentioned that he decided to get checked after feeling unwell since Thursday and revealed that the tests, unfortunately, indicated that he was indeed a carrier of the virus. Pakistan, at the moment, alongside India, is one of the most badly affected countries in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases, and currently has over 132,000 covid-19 cases to its name.