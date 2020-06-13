MS Dhoni should be India’s first choice wicket-keeper in WT20, feels Kamran Akmal

Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal, in a Q & A session on Twitter, opined that India should field MS Dhoni as the first choice wicket-keeper in the upcoming WT20, with KL Rahul being his deputy. Akmal further labelled both Babar Azam and Virat Kohli as ‘best’ and said he hopes to return to the Test side.

An aggressive wicket-keeper batsman known more for his butter fingers behind the wickets, Kamran Akmal has dissipated from international cricket of late, having not represented Pakistan in over three years. He has, however, continued to pile on the runs in domestic cricket across all formats and recently became the second most successful wicket-keeper batsman in history (in terms of centuries), having taken his tally to 33.

On Friday, the wicket-keeper batsman indulged in a Q & A session with his followers on Twitter and answered quite a few interesting questions that were thrown at him. In one of the questions, when asked who should be India’s first-choice wicket-keeper in the forthcoming World T20, the 38-year-old had no hesitation in taking the name of MS Dhoni and further opined that KL Rahul should be the back-up for the veteran Jharkhand man.

Further, when asked to pick between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, Akmal said that ‘both are best’ and also revealed that the newly-appointed Pakistan skipper is his favourite batsman in the national side. On top of these questions, Akmal answered a lot of other interesting questions, including one where he revealed that he supports Australia in the Ashes. Akmal also labelled his ton against India in Karachi, 2006, as the best knock of his career.

Here are some excerpts from the Q & A session

i think it should be MS Dhoni & 2nd option KL Rahul — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 12, 2020

both are best — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 12, 2020

yes specialist middle order batsman in red ball cricket — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 12, 2020

my innings against india in karachi — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 12, 2020

Ashes will be played in Australia so Australia — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 12, 2020