Five players given NADA notice as BCCI cites Password glitch

National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has sent five of BCCI's centrally contracted cricketers, including Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul for failing to disclose their whereabouts. However, later the BCCI has cited that "password glitch" as the reason for the delay in disclosing.

As per the NADA rule, which got hold of the BCCI after a long tussle between the Indian Cricket Board and NADA’s world agency WADA, players have two options to update their whereabouts - either they do it themselves on the site or their concerned federation(s) files it on their behalf, like in the case of the BCCI.

However, the PTI reported that five of BCCI's centrally contracted cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma have failed to disclose their whereabouts. In total, there was a 110-strong National Registered Testing Pool (NRTP) released by NADA.

"Well they have given an explanation which appears to be reasonable but a decision will be taken. They have said that there has been a glitch with regards to password in ADAMS. Now they have said that the issue has been resolved," Navin Agarwal, Director General of NADA, confirmed to PTI.

SportsCafe can independently confirm that the board had taken the responsibility of submitting the whereabouts and now ready to file the failure disclosure agreement. Upon submitting that the explanation will be discussed further and leverages will be extended accordingly.