CSK players love MS Dhoni and franchise allows players to be themselves, reveals Dwayne Bravo

Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has stated that MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming are the reason behind Chennai Super Kings’ success over the years. Bravo, an integral part of the set-up, has further stated that CSK players love Dhoni to the core and the franchise allows the players to be themselves.

Three Indian Premier League titles, two Champions League titles, and the best win percentage among all teams in the IPL - Chennai Super Kings’ success story has been well documented over the years. At the heart of it has been two radical men - MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming - who have turned the side with their own ideology and boy, has that not been damningly successful. Dwayne Bravo, a permanent member in the side from the 2011 season, has revealed that Dhoni and Fleming are the reason behind Chennai Super Kings’ success over the years.

"I think a lot of credit for CSK's success has to be given to Dhoni and Fleming, obviously the owners, they trust both Fleming and Dhoni, so there is no outside interference when it comes to decision making, both are very big students of the game, players love MS and it's an environment and franchise that allows you to be you," Bravo told Mbangwa during a chat, reported Times of India.

After his first stint with Mumbai Indians, Bravo joined Chennai in 2011 and has been an integral part of the side ever since. In 104 matches he played for the franchise, he has been able to take 121 wickets and managed to win the Purple Cap (most wickets in IPL) twice. From his own experiences, Bravo recounted that it has always been easy for him to deal with Dhoni.

"MS Dhoni is the biggest superstar in cricket and in our team. He was one of the easiest people to interact with, outside of the cricket field, he is like playing video games, his door is open at all times, whenever you talk about the biggest superstar and then you think a person like Dhoni is the most humble of them all. CSK is a special team and we have the most loyal fans," he added.