Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast | Ifira Sharks stun Panthers to lift Vanuatu T10 Blast title

Having been bowled out for 35 the only time they batted first against the Panthers in this tournament, Ifira Sharks were handed the tough challenge of setting a target against the table toppers - against a team they had lost all 3 H2H games. Apolinarie Stephen leeched off the confidence he’d generated on the first match of the day and started proceedings off by smacking a six on the very second ball of the game and he set the tone for the final by taking 14 runs off the very first over of the match, bowled by Simpson Obed. It did not take long for the ever-so-reliable Nalin Nipiko, Sharks’ trump card, to get into the act and together, the duo raced off to 45/0 off just 3.5 overs; for the first time in four H2H games, it looked like the Sharks had a clench over their rivals. However, Stephen perished in the final ball of the fourth over and Nipiko followed suit, an over later, and in no time, the Blues were reduced to 49-2 in 5 overs, nullifying the rollicking start they’d gotten off to.