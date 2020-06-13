Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast | Ifira Sharks stun Panthers to lift Vanuatu T10 Blast title
Today at 11:22 AM
A flawless display of bowling from Ifira Sharks helped them restrict ME Panthers to 52 as the Blues engraved their name as the first ever champions of the Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast. The bowlers did the job after a fine opening stand from Stephen and Nipiko had propelled the Sharks to 85.
Stephen, Nipiko blunt the Panthers bowlers
Having been bowled out for 35 the only time they batted first against the Panthers in this tournament, Ifira Sharks were handed the tough challenge of setting a target against the table toppers - against a team they had lost all 3 H2H games. Apolinarie Stephen leeched off the confidence he’d generated on the first match of the day and started proceedings off by smacking a six on the very second ball of the game and he set the tone for the final by taking 14 runs off the very first over of the match, bowled by Simpson Obed. It did not take long for the ever-so-reliable Nalin Nipiko, Sharks’ trump card, to get into the act and together, the duo raced off to 45/0 off just 3.5 overs; for the first time in four H2H games, it looked like the Sharks had a clench over their rivals. However, Stephen perished in the final ball of the fourth over and Nipiko followed suit, an over later, and in no time, the Blues were reduced to 49-2 in 5 overs, nullifying the rollicking start they’d gotten off to.
The responsibility to steady the ship lied on the duo Wolford Kalworai and Bethan Moli, post Nipiko’s departure, but a reflex catch of the highest quality from wicket-keeper Jarryd Allan, who anticipated and moved to his left to take a catch which came of the back of batsman’s bat, sent Kalworai packing to reduce the Sharks to 56/3. Jamal Vira joined Moli out there in the middle, and the right-hander was off the blocks quickly, as he reached double-digits in no time, thereby taking the Blues to 71/3 at the end of 8 overs. Sharks needed a considerable push in the last two overs to put themselves in a comfortable position, but them losing Moli meant that the job at hand became a considerably difficult one. New-man William Yamak and the well-set Jamal Vira swung the bat hard in the last two overs, but could only manage 14 runs in this period as the Blues ended their innings on 85/4.
Big guns fail as Panthers slump to hand Ifira Sharks the title
ME Panthers finished the group stages as table toppers, yet weirdly, they somehow finished the entirety of the first round with 36 (versus the Sharks) being their highest chase; today, they had to chase down 86 to lift the title. Obed Yoseph started off proceedings for the Sharks and disaster struck for the Panthers on just the fourth ball, as a terrible mix-up between Joshua Rasu and Lazaro Carlot resulted in the latter perishing for just 1. Jarryd Allan walked in and looked twitchy from ball one, but that mattered for little as in the second over, the Panthers lost their trump card Joshua Rasu, who smacked one straight to the hands of the fielder at long-on. All of a sudden, all the domination in the group stages counted for little as at 2/2, the Panthers were teetering, staring at an RCB-esque defeat in the final. The chasing side badly needed some inspiration and they got it in the form of their MVP Wesley Viraliuliu, who struck a six on his second ball to give a timely reminder that all hope was not lost.
However, just when things started to look like they were settled, Allan got out to a delivery that could be described as ‘an epitome of rubbish’, reaching out to an eighth stump half-tracker and smashing it straight to the hands of the fielder at short cover. Simpson Obed and Viraliuliu then kept the boat afloat for a brief while, but it started to sink in 6th over, when Viraliuliu perished in similar fashion to Rasu. The Panthers, after 6 overs, were 39/4, needing 47 off the last 4 overs to lift the title with Obed being their only hope. The game, however, went completely out of the Panthers’ hand in the 7th over, as a remarkable piece of fielding from Nipiko caught Obed short of his crease, running the all-rounder out at the wicket-keepers’ end. Obed’s wicket turned out to be the final nail in the Panthers’ coffin, as the mountain became too steep for their lower-order batsmen to climb. The Panthers, eventually, slumped to a 23-run defeat as Ifira Sharks were crowned the winners of the inaugural edition of the Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast.
