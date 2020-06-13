Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast | Final Preview, Form Guide, Predicted XI, Key Players

ME Panthers, on Saturday, will take on Ifira Sharks in the final of the inaugural edition of the Vanuatu T10 Blast. Having been head and shoulders above every other side in this competition thus, the Panthers would be hoping to engrave their name as the first ever champions of the tournament.

Form Guide

ME Panthers - W L W L W W

The undisputed table toppers after six round-robin games, Mighty Efate Panthers set their mark on the tournament in the very first game, and have not looked back since then. Having humiliated their opponents on multiple occasions, the Panthers have shown ruthless aggression on both fronts - batting and bowling - and it's their fearless approach and their tendency to hold their nerve in key moments that has separated them from the rest. Come Saturday, they would be hoping to continue their domination and become the first ever champions of the Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast - they might just be the favorites to do the same.

Ifira Sharks - W L W L W

Ifira Sharks left it late to seal a place in the final, but they overcame the threat of the Bulls, earlier on Saturday, to set up a clash in the final with ME Panthers. Having lost each of their three H2H matches against the Panthers in this competition thus far, the Sharks will have an astronomical task in their hands when they take on the table-toppers in their quest to lift the title, but will be confident of causing an upset thanks to their win over the Bulls earlier today.

Key Batsmen

ME Panthers - Joshua Rasu

Joshua Rasu’s quickfire cameos at the top of the order has time and again given his side the perfect start and it is unsurprising that the Panthers have gone on to win everytime their talisman has fired up front. Having already done an enormous amount of damage in this tournament, the right-hander would be hoping to go big one last time in this tournament and deliver the title for the Panthers.

Ifira Sharks - Nalin Nipiko

Nalin Nipiko has been the single biggest factor behind the Sharks reaching the final this season, and it goes unsaid that he will, once again, be the key man for the Blues come the final. His 11-ball 25 versus the Panthers on matchday 2 gave the table-toppers quite a scare, but come Saturday, he would be hoping to bat long, bat deep and break down the Panthers bowling attack. Nipiko ‘will’ have to fire for the Sharks to have any chance of being crowned the champions. Having top scored in the previous game, too, it almost looks inevitable that Nipiko will yet again finish as the Sharks' top batsman.

Key Bowlers

ME Panthers - Simpson Obed

The highest wicket-taker for the Panthers, Simpson Obed has been a revelation up-front with the ball for the table-toppers. The likes of Rasu and Viraliuliu might have done their part with the bat, but Obed’s ability to cripple opponents by scalping wickets up-front is what has sealed victory for the Panthers on multiple occasions. His off-spin has been a nightmare for opening batsmen all tournament, and one more elite performance from the hand of the all-rounder could see him deliver the title for his side.

Ifira Sharks - Stephane Sandy

Stephane Sandy, with his conventional, high-arm off-spin, has made life miserable for batsmen down the order all tournament, and the Sharks might need their man to be at his best for the side to have any chance of upsetting the table-toppers. Sandy did have an off day in his last outing versus the Panthers, conceding 24 off his 2 overs, but it’s his ability to bounce back from failures that has made him stand out from the rest. Thus, the lanky off-spinner would be hoping to outfox the Panthers batsmen and bowl his side to victory.

When to watch: June 13, 2020, 9.30 AM IST - ME Panthers vs Ifira Sharks

Where to watch: You can catch the action on SportsCafe, official streaming partners for the Vanuatu T20 Blast.

Predicted XIs

Ifira Sharks: Nalin Nipiko, William Yamak, Jamal Vira, Bethan Moli, Apolinaire Stephen, Niko Unavalu, Fernando Laumae, Vince Vira, Obed Yosef, Stephane Sandy, Amobong Rakau

ME Panthers: Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Viraliuliu, Simpson Obed, McMillan Markia, Shem Sala, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Selwyn Garae, Tony Tamata