Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast | All-round Nipiko torments Bulls with bat and ball to propel Sharks into final

A world-class all-round performance from Sharks’ Nalin Nipiko, who top scored with the bat and finished with figures of 2/11 with the ball, helped the Blues overcome MT Bulls by a slender 7-run margin. The Sharks will now face Panthers in the final later today in their quest to win the title.

Brief scores: Ifira Sharks 96/2 off 10 overs (Nipiko 40 and Mansale 2/22) beat MT Bulls 89/7 off 10 overs (Mansale 44 and Nipiko 2/11) by 7 runs

Nalin Nipiko to the Sharks’ rescue - yet again

Having won both their games thus far in this tournament chasing, MT Bulls had hesitation in putting Ifira Sharks into bat after winning the toss in what was a virtual semi-final clash between the two sides. Godfrey Mangau opened proceedings for the bowling side and on just the fourth ball of the innings, the Bulls squandered an opportunity to send danger man Nalin Nipiko back to the pavilion, after a misjudgement between two fielders in the deep meant that a miscued slog ended in no man’s land. Nipiko rubbed salt into the Bulls’ wounds by striking a six on the last ball of the over to get the Sharks going and for the first time all tournament, the Blues also had Apolinarie Stephen chirp in with the runs. Having struggled to get past single digits all tournament, Stephen came up with a fine, free-flowing 24 and, together with Nipiko, he ensured that the Bulls put on a 54-run stand for the first wicket.

Stephen departed in the sixth over and after two tight overs from Eddie Mansale and Darren Wotu - overs 6 and 7 where a total of just 8 runs were conceded - Nipiko cut loose in the 8th over, Mansale’s second, taking 14 runs off the first four balls to put the Sharks in the drivers’ seat. However, Mansale had the last laugh as he dismissed the right-hander caught at point, but with the score 76-2 with 14 balls left in the innings, the platform had been set. A remarkable ninth over from Andrew Mansale, which saw Ifira Sharks scoring just three runs, threatened to kill all the momentum Nipiko had generated, but Bethan Moli dismantled Nalisa in the final over of the innings, scoring 15 runs, to take the Sharks’ score to 96/2 at the end of their quota of 10 overs..

Andrew Mansale’s efforts in vain as Sharks reach final

Heading into the chase, the equation for MT Bulls was crystal clear: win the game and book a place in the final versus ME Panthers. And having already chased down 90-plus totals twice, as recently as their last encounter, the Bulls knew that the job was doable. For the second game running, the second-placed team on the table decided to open with Phillip Tsione - a gamble that paid off in the last clash versus the Panthers - but unfortunately, lightning did not strike twice and today, the newly-promoted opener was sent packing by Nipiko in the second over. This brought Matautaava to the crease, who picked up the pieces from where he left in the previous game, where he shone with a fine cameo. However, after a fine start, where he scored 16 off the first 10 balls, Matautaava’s innings was abruptly cut short by a miscued slog, which sent him back to the pavilion. At 42/2 at the halfway stage, needing 55 off the last 5, Mansale and Clement Tommy had it all to do to take the Bulls to the final.

And in their quest of doing so, the Bulls were delivered a body blow when a pin-point direct hit from Nipiko caught Tommy short of his crease; at this stage, the game felt more like Andrew Mansale vs Ifira Sharks. But with the equation reading 47 needed off 4 overs, Bulls got the over they needed - Mansale went on a rampage to dispatch off-spinner Sandy for two sixes and two fours, thus bringing the equation down to 27 needed off the last 3 overs. However, to the Bulls’ dismay, their main man departed in the 8th over after finding the fielder at deep square leg, with the team still needing 24 off 14 balls. With 21 needed off the final 2, the hopes in the Bulls’ camp were still alive, but that was soon crushed by an astonishing 19th over from Nipiko, who gave away just two runs. Eventually, 19 needed off the last over was too much to do for the Bulls tail-enders, as the Sharks won the game by 7 runs to book their place in the final.