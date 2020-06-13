Australian government allows 10,000 spectators per game in 40,000 seater venues

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that venues, with a capacity below 40,000, will be able to host up to 10,000 spectators for sporting events from July. While that bolsters the chances of T20 World Cup, the logistical problems have been a matter of concern for Cricket Australia.

While many media reports claimed that Cricket Australia have formally refused to host the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup in the October-November window due to the COVID-19 crisis, there is now a ray of hope for all stakeholders involved. That came after the federal government of Australia, led by Scott Morrison, announced that some venues will be able to host up to 10,000 spectators for sporting events from July.

Earlier on Friday, Morrison had announced in the National Cabinet about opening the small sports stadiums as part of step three of the reopening framework where there will no longer be a 100-person capacity limit on venues, instead only the four-square-metre rule per person will be employed.

"This is going to be looked at over the next few weeks. For the larger ones [venues] I would venture that it would be the subject of a discrete approval for each venue that would be worked out with the Chief Health Officer in each state or territory," Morrison was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

"So by the time you get into July there maybe that type of opportunity for the rules that apply to those under 40,000 carry over to those above 40,000. These will be practical, commonsense issues, work through by the medical expert panel over the next few weeks and I think they will give great instruction."

However, the 40,000-capacity cap comes with a caveat for the Australian cricket as it excludes the five major Test venues - MCG, SCG, Adelaide Oval, Gabba and Perth Stadium. Hobart, the WACA and Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast are covered under the new set of rules.

