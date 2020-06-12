Would ideally want IPL to happen with spectators, admits Arun Dhumal

BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal has admitted that the board would prefer to host the 13th edition of IPL in front of crowds and added that playing behind closed doors would be the ‘last resort’. Dhumal further believes that cancellation of IPL could lead to difficulty in sustaining cricketing activities.

Despite the Covid-19 cases in India being at an all-time high - now having crossed the 3 lakh mark - the BCCI and organizers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have suggested that a September-October window is being considered to host the tournament, with them being confident of the pandemic situation simmering down by then.

However, even in the case of the tournament going ahead, it would likely be held behind closed doors, taking into account public health safety. The ECB, too, in fact, have eliminated the presence of crowds from the equation in their bid to restart the sport.

But according to BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal, hosting the IPL in front of empty stands would be the ‘last resort’ and the board and the tournament organizers would ideally want the tournament to take place with spectators being present in the stands.

"If it can be with spectators, we'd ideally want that," BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal told Reuters by telephone, reported TOI.

"But if we have to stage it in empty stadiums and there's no other choice, we might go for that. We'll try and work out depending on the situation at that point in time.

"But before anything else, we have to have a window available and a clear-cut directive from the government (to go ahead)."

However, with the future of the World T20 already in doubt, there is, indeed, a good chance of the 2020 edition of the IPL getting cancelled - especially with there being fears of a second Covid wave hitting the world. According to Dhumal, the cancellation of IPL would make it difficult for the BCCI to sustain cricketing activities, given the competition is the biggest revenue generator for the board. The BCCI Treasurer further urged the ICC to take a call on the future of the World T20 as soon as possible, so that the boards can start planning their calendar accordingly.

“If IPL doesn’t happen, then it will be difficult to sustain cricketing activities. That is the biggest revenue head for BCCI. It’s because of IPL and cricket that we are able to hold 2000 domestic matches every year. It directly impacts lives of every cricketer from domestic to juniors, to officials.

“If Australia hosts the T20 World Cup this year, we won’t mind playing it obviously but if it isn’t happening, everyone should be informed soon so that we can make other plans.

“It’s not only about BCCI in this current situation, world cricket has to come together to meet this challenge. There is no point in delaying the issue, we need to discuss and decide things immediately so that we can have a roadmap for the future,” said Dhumal.