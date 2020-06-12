Wankhede crowd chanted ‘Tino sucks’ during Sachin’s farewell Test, recalls Tino Best

Former West Indies pacer Tino Best, who played for the Windies in Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell Test, recalled how a hostile and energetic Wankhede crowd passionately chanted ‘Tino sucks’ to throw the pacer off. Best also recalled a fanboy moment when he met Sachin for the first time in 2002.

A hostile pacer who could clock the 145 kph mark at ease on a consistent basis, Tino Best ended his career without realizing his true potential, playing only 57 international games for the Windies in total. However, in his short career, Best established himself as a fiery competitor who seldom cared about the name of the batsman he bowled to, and the speedster garnered his own little fanbase through his aggression on the field.

However, the 38-year-old revealed an interesting story where he shed light on the softer side of him, when he met the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Best, who has been an active professional cricketer since 2001, recalled meeting Sachin for the first time during India’s tour of the Windies in 2002 and narrated another incident during the 2009 Champions Trophy where the Master Blaster gave the pacer his own jersey. Best revealed that he was truly in awe of the Little Master during their meeting.

"The first time I met him (Tendulkar) was way back in 2002 when India toured WI and I had a chance to have dinner with the Indian team. After that during the champions trophy in 2009 (South Africa), Sachin called me in his room…and I was completely in awe..we talked about life & cricket in general. He also gave me his Champions Trophy India shirt,” Best said in a conversation with Dr. Yash Kashikar on his show ‘Say Yash To Sports’.

The 38-year-old was also a part of the Windies Test side that played in Sachin’s farewell series in 2013 and recalling that tour, Best stated that he encountered an extremely hostile Wankhede crowd during the Little Master’s final Test. Best said that he wanted to pick Sachin’s wicket for his son - which did not transpire - and revealed that the Mumbai crowd tirelessly chanted ‘Tino Sucks’ in order to try and put him off.

"I hugged and thanked him for being so kind and said that I hope to bowl at him someday. Finally, when I got an opportunity to bowl at him in his final test I was like, Legend I am going to give my everything at you. I wanted to pick his wicket for my son but it didn’t happen.

“But, I remember the Wankhede crowd going “Tino Sucks, Tino sucks”..and I just loved that energy. So for me, that was the highlight of my career,” Best recalled.

The fiery pacer made his last appearance for the Windies in a T20I against New Zealand in 2014.