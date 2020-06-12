Wahab Riaz open to returning to Test cricket in England series, reveals Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that Wahab Riaz has communicated his desire to return to Test cricket, if needed, during Pakistan’s tour of England in August. The seasoned left-arm pacer had announced an indefinite break from the longest format, last year.
In August 2020, experienced Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir had shockingly announced his retirement from Test cricket to focus on limited-over formats, while Wahab Riaz also took a break from red-ball cricket. Recently, Amir pulled out of Pakistan’s tour to England which includes three Tests and as many T20 internationals.
However, according to Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, seasoned left-arm pacer Riaz expressed his desire to return to Test cricket during the England series. Pakistan Cricket Board, on Friday, announced a 29-member squad announced for the full tour, starting next month, and Riaz was named in it. In the said squad, 10 pacers and four spinners were included.
"Yes I spoke to Wahab about this and he said if needed, he will be available to play the Test matches in England," Misbah was quoted as saying by Pakistan reporters, as quoted by TOI.
Misbah reasoned this decision by stating that bowlers would require more time to adjust to the new playing conditions because of the COVID-19 protocols. The Pakistan head coach believes that five weeks of training in England would help players get back into the rhythm after being away from cricket for three months.
"Hopefully the five weeks training camp and practice games we have in England before the first test will allow all the bowlers to settle down and also get used to new SOPs like not using saliva to shine the ball, avoiding celebrations after taking a wicket etc. It is not easy for a pace bowler in particular to get back into rhythm after three months of not playing cricket or nets at all," Misbah added.
The PCB hadn’t included Wahab and Aamir in the new central contracts list announced recently. Riaz, who has played 27 Tests, last played in a Test match in October 2018 against Australia in UAE.
