Super Sixes SRL | IND vs PAK- Preview, Form Guide, Predicted XI, Key Players

Familiar names - India and Pakistan are back into the fray as they get themselves into a fight in this round of the Super Sixes SRL. Both sides are coming on the back of victories over Australia and England respectively in the Super Sixes, with Virat Kohli and Babar Azam leading from the front.

Form Guide

India - W W L

Finally, India would go into the contest with their wings flying up and beyond after an improbable win against England earlier in this round of the SRL, on the back of a Virat Kohli chase masterclass. However, the Asian side would be wary of their wily opponents, who are known to walk away with victories against Kohli and co in major competitions. Indian management would be eyeing at the strong top-order to shine again this time around, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul falling early in the last encounter. Their bowling attack, as usual, led by Jasprit Bumrah, would be looking to leave a lasting impression on this crucial fixture.

Pakistan - W L W

While India have managed to be on the victorious side in the past week, their rivals on the day, Pakistan have not quite lived up to their expectations. Coming to this contest, the side led by Babar Azam would have the loss against England at the back of their minds. However, apart from that loss, their week in SRL has been good - with two victories against the mighty Australians. For them too, captain Babar Azam has showcased a decent batting display in the last week and will bank on the right-hander to break his personal best in the tournament against India.

Game Day Watch

Thursday’s encounter against England would surely have increased India’s morale going into the clash against their rivals Pakistan, with a five-wicket victory. Chasing a meagre target of 128, the visiting Indian side got themselves off to another jittery start in England, losing three of their top four in no time. However, a Kohli - Jadeja show ensured that they kept themselves in the hunt to bag home a victory.

Strikingly contrasting result for Pakistan on the very same day, as they came up and top against the Australian side away from home. Batting first in the encounter, the Babar Azam-led side posted a total of 204, which was too overwhelming for the chasing Australians, who fell short by 67 runs. Their skipper Azam top-scored for the Asian side, as he put 93 runs batting at the top of the order

Key Batsmen

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s diminishing form has ensured that Virat Kohli was back at his best for India, digging them out of the grave. After the openers fell right in the second over against England, the opportunity and responsibility were in the hands of the skipper to take the side home in a pulsating contest, which is his core strength. Yet again, he did not disappoint the fans, leading the side from the front, scoring an unbeaten 57 off as many deliveries. Against Pakistan, Kohli would be looking to brush past the demons and put on a performance that has echoed him as one of the best in the world.

Babar Azam

If India has Kohli at their disposal for run-scoring, their rivals on the day have Babar Azam. Widely known as Mr.Consistent in the T20I format, the right-hander’s record in the limited-overs format is next to exceptional. Coming on the back of a 90 against Australia, the visitors would be praying to all their cricketing gods to help the talented batsman to another good score. Given that his form in the past has been a little shaky against the Men in Blue, it is the right time to shake aside all the poor past.

Key Bowlers

Navdeep Saini

Despite Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja hogging all the limelight away from Saini, it was the pacer who performed exceedingly well. On the night against the Three Lions, the pacer picked up four wickets, conceding only 18 runs in his three overs. On top of that, his early wicket of Jason Roy set the proceeding on track for the Indian team. Against Pakistan too, his tearaway pace and accuracy would come into the picture, which is why he is our pick for being India’s key bowler

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Despite the presence of the shark in the form of Mohammed Amir, it could be the left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s jump to glory in the fixture against India. The Indian top-order’s weakness against left-arm pacers has been well accounted for in the past. Additionally, Afridi’s rise has been one of the key reasons for Pakistan’s success in the T20I format, which also incidentally could make them favourites against India. If the Men in Blue are to step their game up, they would have to keep the youngster at bay.

When to watch: June 12, 2020, 6.45 PM

Where to watch: SportsCafe and Sportsbet.io

Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf