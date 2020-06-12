Spinners use saliva to get the ball to drift, admits Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that a ban on saliva not only affects the pacers but also the spinners as they use the body fluid to get the drift on the ball during the middle overs. He also added that his role in the Indian team is to pick wickets in the middle phase, even if more runs are conceded.

Earlier, the ICC had put a ban on saliva following the new guidelines issued by them in lieu of the widespread pandemic, COVID-19. While it is definitely going to have an impact on the players and their ploy of keeping the ball new, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that it is equally important for bowlers in their attempt to get more drift. The RCB leggie admitted that the spinners use saliva during the barren part of the ODI innings to get more drift, helping them get some purchase off the wicket.

"When you use a natural element like saliva, it helps pacers with swing and spinners with the drift," Chahal said on 'ESPNCricinfo', specifically talking about white ball cricket.

"If as a spinner, I cannot get drift in the middle overs, the batsmen will have it easy. This is something that will affect every bowler in the world. I will have to figure out a solution once I start bowling in the nets," Chahal added.

Chahal, since his debut earlier in 2016, has cemented himself as the country’s No.1 spinner in the limited-overs format. In the span of four years in International cricket, the Haryana leggie has picked up over 140 wickets. His role in the team, according to him, is to concentrate on picking up more wickets and not worry too much about the runs section.

"Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, whoever the captain is, they want us to pick up wickets. Even if I concede 70 runs in my 10 overs but pick up three wickets in the middle overs, it will benefit the team," said Chahal.

"The pace of the game also quickens when spinners are operating from both ends. If there is turn on offer, it becomes difficult to play spinners in the middle overs. We have always believed in going for wickets in the middle overs," Chahal concluded.