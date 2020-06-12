South African cricketers to take part in fund-raiser cricket match on June 27

CSA chief executive Jacques Faul has revealed that South African cricketers will return to action with a made-for-TV match featuring three teams in Centurion on June 27, subject to government clearance. CSA’s chief medical officer, Shuaib Manjra said strict protocols will be in place for the match.

Although Coronavirus is increasing day by day, with no signs of stopping, there has been an increased focus on bringing finances on track, in which sports have a big role to play. England and Wales Cricket Board have taken the plunge, with their series against West Indies being the first Test match since Coronavirus took over the whole world. Now, South Africa will be the new country to restart cricket, albeit a fund-raiser in late June, subject to government clearance.

“Government have to gazette the Level 3 regulations and then the minister of sport will go over the return-to-play protocols that we have sent, which he must agree with. It’s in the hands of the department of sport, arts and culture, but they have been good with us. So hopefully we’ll be playing again at the end of June and we’ll start with the Proteas players, for obvious reasons,” Faul told ‘The Citizen’ on Wednesday.

While three teams will take part in the matches, it will be a TV-only affair, with almost 200 people getting into the venue for logistical support and broadcasting. CSA’s chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra stated that strict protocols will be in place for the match.

“First of all it will be an empty stadium, we’re looking at the minimum number of people being there for the event to happen and be broadcast, which is about 200. The players will get in three days before and be kept in a sanitised eco-system, at the hotel, when they travel and at the stadium. We will test the players before they get to Centurion and again five days afterwards in order to get rid of any false negatives.”

“In the stadium, everyone will wear masks and doors will be kept open along with other safety measures.”