Reports | IPL franchises need at least 45 days to get sponsorship and deals in order

An IPL franchise official has stated that the teams will need some time to get everything back on track and close out on the deals depending on the kind of voyage the BCCI takes. He has also added that empty stadiums will derail their finances with a lot of pitch-side jigs going out of the window.

Even though the ICC deferred the decision on T20 World Cup once again, the BCCI decided to go with their plans for the Winter IPL, with Sourav Ganguly writing letters to the state associations to be ready for the mega event without spectators. However, no such communication has been made to the franchises, who have been caught in a tangle, in regards to their preparation for the tournament.

A franchise official detailed out the logistical challenges involved and the importance of having a 45-day notice to close out on the deals, something that depends on the format and location of the event. He has also added that the teams will come up with their own SOPs if it actually begins.

“The franchisees have not been told anything by BCCI yet. We will need at least 45 days to get everything in order. The teams will come up with their own SOPs, creating a bio-secure environment for training. They need to arrange transportation for players and give them enough time to settle in, besides the mandatory quarantine period. And they have to close deals with sponsors as well.,” a senior franchise official told TOI.

“A year without an IPL won’t mean the franchises will shut down, but it will help them to sustain their core team besides the players. There are meet-and-greet events, pitch-side jigs and many more things. The sponsors will slash their prices accordingly. We have to know if it’s a two-city tournament or an overseas one. That helps in striking deals,” an official said.

“For example, if they are playing all the matches in cities in the southern part of India, then different types of sponsors could be targeted. Then if the tournament is held at the onset of winter or end of autumn, lots of beverage companies won’t be interested. There are a lot of factors and that’s why I need clarity sooner.”

While yesterday, Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore stated that he is not a fan of a truncated IPL, a BCCI source, however, spoke a completely different story, saying most franchisees are fine with a truncated IPL as it will also help them to limit damages.

“Most franchisees are fine with a truncated IPL as it will also help them to limit damages. The choice is between truncated and no IPL. The broadcasters are fine with it. They need a total 40-day window. After yesterday’s ICC meeting, India are certain to host the T20 WC in 2021,” the source added.