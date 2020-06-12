Reached with the Kings XI Punjab’s kit minutes before 2008 CSK clash, recalls Neil Maxwell

Neil Maxwell has recalled an interesting story from Kings XI Punjab’s inaugural appearance in the Indian Premier League, where he reached with the team’s kit just minutes before their opener. He has also narrated the story, where the then KXIP skipper Yuvraj Singh walked to toss in shorts.

After the story of Deccan Charger’s sponsorless end to the 2008 season, former Kings XI Punjab’s CEO, Neil Maxwell recalled a story of their own in similar lines. During the inaugural edition of the tournament before the side’s encounter against Chennai Super Kings, the Fiji cricketer reached with the team’s kit just minutes before their 4 PM clash was set to start.

“Seriously, I was… a truck came flying through the front gates [of the stadium]. Players were in the changing room with nothing, and they’re about to walk out to the field!” he told The Top Order podcast.

“I grabbed a spectator and said, ‘Help me with these!’ Ran with the boxes into the change room – the guy was just star struck, in the middle of the change room. And we’re just throwing clothes around,” he added.

The former CEO of the franchise also added that they had issues with the sizing of the jerseys, including the letterings printed on it. However, the events that unfurled before he brought in the jersey was rather hilarious. The then KXIP skipper, Yuvraj Singh walked out to the ground for the toss in a pair of shorts and t-shirt before the jerseys came rushing in.

“I’m not exaggerating, Yuvraj Singh went out for the toss in a pair of shorts and a t-shirt. There was not a uniform in the ground during the bus ride. Of course, we lose the toss and we’re fielding. This is a 4pm game at the Mohali stadium. We’re playing Chennai Super Kings,” he concluded.