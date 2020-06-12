Gilchrist and Dhoni revolutionized the role of wicketkeepers, states Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has stated that Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni are the two cricketers who changed the way a wicketkeeper’s role in the side is looked at. For a long time in cricket, wicketkeepers weren’t among the top batsmen in the team, but according to Samson, the Aussie revolutionized it.

If we look at aggressive batting in cricket before Adam Gilchrist’s era, it’s hard to find a wicketkeeper who was regarded as one of the top batsmen in their respective teams. However, the Aussie wicketkeeper, who developed a reputation for himself as an aggressor up the order, changed the way a wicketkeeper’s role is looked at. For the longest time, he was Australia’s mainstay and an opening batsman who delivered consistently. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni did the same for India, but down the order as a finisher. Both did play a much bigger role than a gloveman who is only good enough for batting cameos.

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has hailed the aforementioned cricketers as the keepers who revolutionized the position itself. Samson added that Dhoni’s calm approach on the field has inspired cricketers such as him.

"Wicket-keepers today are all top batsmen as well. You look around the world, most of the 'keepers are very good batsmen. Adam Gilchrist changed the game for 'keepers coming up the order, MS Dhoni has done likewise in the middle order. It is now almost a norm to have a wicketkeeper who is a very good top- or middle-order batsman, as it helps the team add an extra bowler or all-rounder in the team," Samson said while talking to Timesofindia.com

"MS Dhoni’s calmness and focus in tough situations is something that has influenced me. It is something that I would like to inculcate in my game as well and be calmer and more focussed while batting."

While the fate of 2020 edition of the IPL still isn’t certain, the ICC’s ban on saliva is another topic of concern. Many have criticised the new rules of favouring the batsmen while making it difficult for bowlers. In this regard, Samson opined that "maybe it will" make the job of a wicketkeeper a little easier.

"Maybe it will (become less difficult to keep wickets). It also depends a lot on the conditions we’re playing in. In India usually, the ball would not move that much anyway. Maybe the impact will be a lot more in foreign conditions where there is substantial movement for the bowlers," Samson added.