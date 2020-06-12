ENG vs PAK | Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail pull out of potential England tour

However, much before any firmer decision has been made, Mohammad Amir and Haris Sohail have withdrawn themselves from the squad for two different reasons. While Amir was only eligible for selection in the three-match T20I series, he pulled out of the tour to be with his wife for the birth of his second child in August. Sohail, meanwhile, cited personal reasons for his withdrawal. As a matter of fact, players' families will not be allowed to accompany them.