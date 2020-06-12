ENG vs PAK | Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail pull out of potential England tour

Today at 10:36 AM
Even though the itinerary for the England-Pakistan series is out, Mohammad Amir and Haris Sohail have withdrawn themselves from the tour, which will be played in bio-secure conditions. While Amir is expecting the birth of his second child in August, Sohail withdrew due to personal reasons.
After West Indies' tour of England, which will also mark the resumption of Test cricket after a four-month-long break due to the Coronavirus crisis, Pakistan are slated to tour the UK for three Tests and three T20Is, which will be played within bio-secure conditions and will not interact with anyone outside of the group, with regular tests for COVID-19 being conducted by the medical group.
However, much before any firmer decision has been made, Mohammad Amir and Haris Sohail have withdrawn themselves from the squad for two different reasons. While Amir was only eligible for selection in the three-match T20I series, he pulled out of the tour to be with his wife for the birth of his second child in August. Sohail, meanwhile, cited personal reasons for his withdrawal. As a matter of fact, players' families will not be allowed to accompany them.
Meanwhile, the PCB has also announced that they would send a 42-person touring team, with 28 players and 14 support staff to accompany them. Amir and Sohair are not the only persons to have pulled out of an England tour, with three West Indies players - Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Darren Bravo - earlier pulling out, citing concerns around the virus.
