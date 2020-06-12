Decision on T20 World Cup's future getting mixed up due to impending ICC elections, states Arun Dhumal

BCCI’s treasurer Arun Dhumal on Friday has confirmed that ICC's decision on the T20 World Cup has been getting mixed up due to the impending ICC elections. However, he has assured that the BCCI are looking into all possible windows for hosting the mega-event this year.

After the fate of the T20 World Cup was postponed to a meeting next month, BCCI’s treasurer Arun Dhumal expressed his displeasure over the delay admitting that the decision on IPL’s future is getting tangled up with ICC's delay in announcing the future of the 2020 World Cup. Dhumal also added that it would be virtually impossible for the Indian cricketing board to take a decision on the tournament before the world cricketing board takes it stances on the elite T20 competition.

“Everything is getting mixed up due to the impending ICC elections, I think. There are media reports that Australia doesn’t want to host the T20 World Cup this year; if that is the case, then a decision needs to be taken soon,” Dhumal told Indian Express.

“It’s not only about BCCI in this current situation, world cricket has to come together to meet this challenge. There is no point in delaying the issue, we need to discuss and decide things immediately so that we can have a roadmap for the future,” he added.

The future of the 13th season of the IPL is closely intertwined with the fate of the competition Down Under. In case the global event does not go through this year or is postponed to a later date, it allows the Indian board to organise their tournament in that window. Moreover, he severely objected the delay, adding that the delay takes a toll on decision making across the board for several cricketing boards.

“If the World Cup isn’t happening, then all cricket boards will have a window available and they can take a call whether they want to have a bilateral series or something else to make up for the revenue loss they have incurred. It is not a question of just IPL, at least one can plan better. Not just us, everyone.”