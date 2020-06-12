Crowds upto 10,000 would be allowed for sporting events, announces Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison on Friday has announced that a 40,000 capacity sporting stadium would be allowed to fill in 25% of its total capacity, amounting to 10,000 with ticket sales. This would allow Cricket Australia to host the India series with a crowd capacity of 10,000.

Cricket fans around the world are blessed with two great cricketing news, with Australia announcing the schedule of the much-awaited series against India and now their country’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison relaxing the rules on crowds for sporting events.

On Friday, Morrison announced that up to 25% of the seats can be filled in a 40,000 capacity stadium, which gives hopes for Cricket Australia (CA) to fill in the stadiums during the series against India. The first Test is set to begin at the Gabba on December 3 before the four-match Test series proceeds on to its finale in the month of January.

"For outdoor venues up to 40,000 spectator capacity, ticketed and seated events will be able to be held in front of a crowd of no more than 25 per cent of capacity under Step 3," a statement from the Prime Minister said as per on the official website, pm.gov.au.

However, the second of which statement could spell trouble for cricketing action at the MCG, where the capacity is set to exceed over 90,000 plus seats. The Australian PM assured that an update on the same would be announced shortly after further advice has been sought from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC).

"For outdoor venues of more than 40,000 spectator capacity, further advice is being sought from the AHPPC, with arrangements to be settled by the states and territories on a venue by venue basis," it added.