Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast | Ifira Sharks vs MT Bulls Preview, Form Guide, Predicted XI, Key Players

Ifira Sharks will take on MT Bulls on June 13 in the Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast in what will be a virtual semi-final. With the Panthers having already booked their place in the final, Sharks and Bulls, who are both on four points each, will lock horns with each other to book a place in the final.

Form Guide

Ifira Sharks - L W L W L

Ifira Sharks have bizarrely developed a weird L-W-L pattern and flabbergastingly, the pattern has followed them throughout the course of this Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast. The Blues were indeed in prime position to qualify for the final ahead of Matchday 4, but a thrashing at the hands of table-toppers Panthers, on June 6, has now seen them slip to the bottom. The defeat now means that they find themselves in a do-or-die contest against the Bulls on Saturday.

MT Bulls - W L W L L

Like the Sharks, the Bulls, too, have managed to win just two of their five encounters all season, meaning they now find themselves in a direct face-off against the Blues to qualify for the final. However, unlike Ifira Sharks, MT Bulls had an outstanding Matchday 4 and upset table-toppers Panthers to catapult themselves to the second spot. However, the task in hand for them is a gargantuan one as thus far this tournament, they have lost both their H2H encounters against the Sharks. The lopsided H2H record also sees Betbarter favour the Blues over the Bulls.

Key Batsmen

Ifira Sharks - Nalin Nipiko

Nalin Nipiko had a bad day at the office for the Sharks on Matchday 4, but that does not change the very fact that he is the fulcrum of their entire batting unit. The highest run-getter in the Sharks side and by some distance, Nipiko would, in fact, be hoping to take inspiration from the last H2H clash between these two sides, a game where he scored an unbeaten 78. It goes unsaid that the Sharks’ hopes of reaching the final will solely rely on Nipiko.

MT Bulls - Andrew Mansale

Andrew Mansale’s 75 in the very first game of the tournament set the tone for the Bulls in the competition and truth be spoken, he has almost single-handedly put them in a position wherein they can realistically look at qualifying for the final. Batting alongside Tsione in his side’s last game against the Panthers, Mansale struck an impeccable 20-ball 43 to help the Bulls chase down 95 and his side, now second on the table, would be hoping for more of the same from the bat of their main man.

Key Bowlers

Ifira Sharks - Vince Vira

Vince Vira was a surprise entrant in our Team of the Week a few days ago, and on Matchday 4, he did justice to our faith on him with an outstanding performance with the ball, finishing with figures of 1/12 off his 2 overs. The fact that Vira bowls at the death is an added advantage for the Blues and they would be hoping for him to tighten the noose on the Bulls batsmen, come Saturday.

MT Bulls - Godfrey Mangau

Picking nine wickets against a strong batting side like the Panthers is no joke and integral to accomplishing that feat, last week, was none other than Bulls’ Godfrey Mangau. A medium pacer who relies on stump-to-stump bowling, Mangau accounted for the crucial wicket of Jarryd Allan in the Bulls’ last encounter to open the door for Mansale to run through the Panthers middle-order. He finished with figures of 2/18 in the game and a repetition of the same might on Saturday might very well see him take his side to the final.

When to watch

June 13, 2020, 7.30 AM IST - Ifira Sharks vs MT Bulls

Where to watch: You can catch the action on SportsCafe, official streaming partners for the Vanuatu T20 Blast.

Predicted XIs

Ifira Sharks: Nalin Nipiko, William Yamak, Jamal Vira, Bethan Moli, Apolinaire Stephen, Niko Unavalu, Fernando Laumae, Vince Vira, Obed Yosef, Stephane Sandy, Amobong Rakau

MT Bulls: Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale, Clement Tommy, Eddie Mansale, Philip Tsione, Nono Chilia, Godfrey Mangau, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu, Wamejo Wotu, Marcel Taea